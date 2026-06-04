Cardburners TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, strategy and indie game.

Cardburners TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

CardBurners is a fast paced, solo or online versus card game.

You must play your cards quickly before they burn in your hand!

Cards keep piling up in your hand so you’ll have to analyze quickly and play your cards wisely before your hand is full.

A Chaotic strategy game:

+ Play solo against AIs or Online with your friends.

+ Choose your pace, the game can deal cards as fast as 100 cards per minute.

+ Tailor your game rules, mixing them from many different card packs.

+ Defeat your opponent using damage cards, making them overdraw or placing bombs in their hands…

A Varied selection of packs:

+ Every pack of cards comes with very different rules, using varied game mechanics like observation, logic or reflexes.

+ You can play each pack separately or mix and match to unique game configurations.

+ Some packs are inspired by classic card and board games (Hanafuda, crazy8, Old maid).

+ Each card pack comes with its own graphical style creating a rich and varied atmosphere.

Team:

* Developer: GrosChevaux

* Composer: Billy Palmer

* Sound FX: Noodle Noise

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Cardburners_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.9 GB

MD5SUM : 1834d685bd8810037994e0af6756b74d

System Requirements of Cardburners TENOKE

Before you start Cardburners TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 370

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 4 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Cardburners TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Cardburners TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





