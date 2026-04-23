BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

In this challenging horde survivor game, you play as BRUTUS MAXIMUS, an undead legionnaire in a foreign land.

* Fast-paced melee or ranged combat.

* Quick matches, each run is 20 minutes.

* 14 maps across The Empire.

* Unique bosses.

* Achievements.

* Buff shrines.

* Create potent combinations of skills, upgrades, and elemental damage types.

* Legionarius– The backbone of the Roman legions.

* Centurion — Elite Legionarius swordman with two handed sword.

* Gladiator– Former Slave leads elite ranks of Roman military.

* Sagittarius– Bowman – Long reaching hand of the Roman might.

* Ballistarius — Elite soldier of the Roman Legions uses Crossbow.

* Hastatus — Spearman – Leading edge of every Roman force.

Choose from 250+ various player upgrades, magic and weapon skills.

From simple ‘Increased Attack Speed’ to devastating ‘Spear Ground’.

From class specific ‘ARROW STORM’ of Sagittarius to Gladiator’s ‘HAMMER TIME’.

COMBINE THE MAIN WEAPON WITH AN OFFHAND ITEM.

Equipping second Gladius will open new attacks and weapon skills for Legionnarius.

Sagittarius can select from various quivers to use burst mode or penetrating arrows.

Fire damage triggers an explosion in enemies killed by a critical hit.

A poisonous critical kill spawns a short-lived poison cloud.

Lightning triggers a propagating lightning strike around the killed enemy.

Or use any universal items that provide additional benefits. Faster movement, Various Shields for more armor, larger collection radius…. (Offhand items can be freely swapped during run.)

– The Roman legions invade Germania, but their plan isn’t going well.

– The Germanic Druid revives the strongest slain Legionnaire and gives him one task:

“Brutus, go to Rome, ask them what they mean by PAX ROMANA. Here’s your weapon.”

Embark from the northern forests of Germania, burn your way through Hispania.

Travel along the shores of Northern Africa until you reach Rome.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Includes cartoon violence and gore. Weird Latin language.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : BRUTUS_MAXIMUS_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.2 GB

MD5SUM : b6e61e39edc55a43ed552371bfe63987

System Requirements of BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE

Before you start BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: x86 2GHz+

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVidia 1050 GTX, or faster

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: x86 3GHz+ quad thread

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: nVidia 2070 GTX, or faster

* Storage: 8 GB available space

BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start BRUTUS MAXIMUS TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





