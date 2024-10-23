Along long road TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and indie game.

Along long road TENOKE PC Game 2023 Overview

Start a quiet and peaceful journey in Along long road!

You should be thoroughly prepared when walking toward a long, long road. That way you can see the end of this game.

The player take the tent and money and walk towards the end of the road.

Red Rooftop shops sell various items for travel.

These items will be of great help to your trip.

You can relax and cook at the campsite in the middle of the street.

Highly recommend the food I get from cooking because it can fill my hunger more.

Players will walk the path of various environments. ( Forests, lakes with horizontal views, dry deserts, etc )

Also, you can know the distance, weather, and time you walked on your phone.

The goal of this game is to walk a long way and reach the end.

The player cannot save the progress because there is no checkpoint.

There is no automatic movement, so you have to be patient and move forward yourself.

Finally, what’s at the end of this road?

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Along_long_road_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 70e35bf27d9c995a0202991288be2926

System Requirements of Along long road TENOKE

Before you start Along long road TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7300U

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7300U

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620

* Storage: 1 GB available space

Along long road TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Along long road TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





