Wild Bastards v20241011 Free Download

From the veteran team behind Void Bastards and Card Hunter, Wild Bastards has you travel from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws, each of whom has their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree. On planets, youll wrangle loot and start showdowns that are then played out in intense, bite-sized shootouts.

The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft, to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.

Intense Showdowns

Prove youre the ultimate gunslinger by blasting an array of enemies in bullet-flying shootouts.

Tactical FPS Combat

Use your wits to overcome crafty enemies that utilize cover, flank you, and employ a huge variety of special moves from teleportation to homing poisonous quills.

13 Outlaws to Play

Rebuild a gang of 13 outlaws, each with their own unique weapon, stunt, personality, relationships, and ability tree.

Build & Maintain Relationships

The gang know each other well, but that doesnt mean they like each other. Its your job to manage their dynamic relationships, but good luck getting feuding outlaws to ride together.

Keep The Gang Thriving

Accumulate resources to heal injured gang members, level up characters, improve relationships, and more.

Strategize for Victory

Evaluate each planets terrain, enemies, and traits before selecting which gang members you want to land there. Collect items, level up, and use special locations carefully to turn the odds in your favor!

An Ever-Changing, Lawless Galaxy

Roam the procedurally-generated galactic sectors and planets with varying parameters such as gravity, terrain features, weather, and more.

Challenge Mode

After completing the main campaign, a challenge mode unlocks to offer a sequence of challenge sectors with increasingly difficult levels and mutators to modify the play experience.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

* Processor: Intel Quad Core 2GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

* Processor: Intel Quad Core 2.3 Ghz

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

* Storage: 10 GB available space

