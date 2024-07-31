Victoria 3 Grand Edition v1.7.3 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

SHAPE A GRAND TOMORROW

Paradox Development Studio invites you to build your ideal society in the tumult of the exciting and transformative 19th century. Balance the competing interests in your society and earn your place in the sun in Victoria 3, one of the most anticipated games in Paradoxs history.

THE ULTIMATE SOCIETY SIMULATOR

* Lead dozens of world nations from 1836-1936. Agrarian or Industrial, Traditional or Radical, Peaceful or Expansionist… the choice is yours.

* Detailed population groups with their own economic needs and political desires.

* Reform your government and constitution to take advantage of new social innovations, or preserve the stability of your nation by holding fast to tradition in the face of revolutionaries.

* Research transformative new technology or ideas to improve your national situation.

DEEP ECONOMIC SYSTEM

* Expand your industry to take advantage of lucrative goods, taxing the profits to improve national prosperity.

* Import cheap raw materials to cover your basic needs while finding new markets for your finished goods.

* Secure vital goods to fuel your advanced economy and control the fate of empires.

* Balance employing available labor force with the needs for new types of workers.

PLAY ON A GRAND STAGE

* Use your diplomatic wiles to weave a tangled global web of pacts, relations, alliances, and rivalries to secure your diplomatic position on the world stage.

* Employ threats, military prowess and bluffs to persuade enemies to back down in conflicts.

* Increase your economic and military strength at the expense of rivals.

* Accumulate prestige and the respect of your rivals as you build an industrial giant at home or an empire abroad.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.7.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Victoria_3_Grand_Edition_v1_7_3.zip

Game Download Size : 5.4 GB

MD5SUM : 0836dd177a19f7a0aa44ec366b8c6ed7

System Requirements of Victoria 3 Grand Edition v1.7.3

Before you start Victoria 3 Grand Edition v1.7.3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX 9370 (AVX support required)

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) | AMD Radeon R7 370 (2GB) or Intel Iris Xe Graphics or AMD Radeon Vega 8

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64 Bit or Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X (AVX support required)

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 (6GB) | AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB) | Intel Arc A580 (8GB)

* Storage: 10 GB available space

