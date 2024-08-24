Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484 PC Game 2023 Overview

BE THE ULTIMATE BADASS

You play as an escaped soldier, who has no memories of their past life, but is infused with supernatural abilities. Revenge is on your mind, and youll stop at nothing to get what you want. Deliver devastating punches, sneak around in the shadows, wield explosive weapons, and give the bad guys a taste of their own medicine.

FEATURES:

EXPLOSIVE SINGLE-PLAYER STORY CAMPAIGN

A mysterious group breaks you out from a heavily guarded blacksite. Your memories are gone but your combat abilities are enhanced far beyond human limits. Fight back, find the truth and face a threat even deadlier than yourself.

NEXT LEVEL SUPER-POWERS

Master your superhuman strength and speed to knock waves of heavily armed mercenaries into next week. Slow down time to dodge rapid-fire bullets and use cloaking to become invisible and snap your enemies’ necks when they least expect it.

BRUTAL MELEE COMBAT

Square up to your enemies in close quarters melee combat and go full throttle in rapid fire gunfights. Punch, kick, slide and deliver hardcore combos that reduce your foes to dust.

END NOTE

Follow, join the community and chat with the devs. Look in the external links to join our Twitter, Youtube and Discord. We’re always listening!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

First person guns and melee attacks that leave bloody bullet holes on human enemies and blood splatter on nearby surfaces. Powerful weapons will often dismember enemies, (separating limbs from their body) or destroying their bodies entirely, leaving only bloody remains.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v2484

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Trepang2_Banger_Edition_v2484.zip

Game Download Size : 32 GB

MD5SUM : e463ca59dafd58cfd83a1b95907fbaa9

System Requirements of Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484

Before you start Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K or AMD FX-8370

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low 1080p @ 30 FPS

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64 bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8 GB, or Intel Arc A750, 8 GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 35 GB available space

* Additional Notes: High 1080p @ 60 FPS

Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Trepang2 Banger Edition v2484. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





