Tavern Manager Simulator GoldBerg Free Download

Tavern Manager Simulator GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

Tavern Manager Simulator is an exciting process of rebuilding, expanding and improving a tavern. Take different approaches to running an establishment and meet the challenges of the outside world to create your own unique story.

Restore the Tavern

Renovate your workspace, buy resources and start serving your customers to earn money for further upgrades and improvements to your place.

Cook Delicious Dishes

Pour beer into large mugs. Throw vegetables into a cauldron, chop and tenderize meat. The more time you spend cooking, the more skillful your dishes will become. Better skills – more tips!

Serve your customers

Fast and quality customer service is the key to your Tavern’s prosperity. All customers expect their table to be filled with mugs of beer and appetizers at once, as if by magic.

Become a famous Tavern Master

Order beer and cooking resources in time. Maintain a fire in the work stations. Control the quality of food and drink. Purchase tavern improvements that will make the work more efficient. And the fame of your tavern will spread throughout the kingdom!

Features

* Run your abandoned tavern in a fantasy kingdom

* Renovate, improve, expand your establishment

* Pour beer into huge mugs, cook tasty dishes.

* Clean up, wash dishes

* Lots of decorations and furniture to create a unique atmosphere

* Many visitors with different needs and expectations

* Random game events

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: GoldBerg

Game File Name : Tavern_Manager_Simulator_GoldBerg.zip

Game Download Size : 2.3 GB

MD5SUM : bceac1fb515163ec8ee96ff2f9da980e

System Requirements of Tavern Manager Simulator GoldBerg

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz or Ryzen 3xxx

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB VRAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

