STUFFED v1.0.3 Free Download

STUFFED is a procedurally generated, horde first-person shooter, that takes place in the dreams of a little girl. Play as a teddy bear and fight waves of nightmares as you defend your owner. Play solo or join your friends in up to 4 player online co-op.

Defend your owner’s bedroom door and defeat a variety of nightmares in endless waves. Earn points from defeating nightmares and use them to unlock new map areas and weapons.

From a popcorn grenade to a jelly bean shotgun, find and use unique weapons made from household objects.

Earn XP in to unlock special player abilities each game session.

Use points to unlock new outfits and furs for your teddy bear. Mix and match outfits and furs to fully personalise them.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : STUFFED_v1_0_3.zip

Game Download Size : 2.4 GB

MD5SUM : 38uZAEr4UA7uUYqgCEsBEDJJRsnnsZ2dUt

System Requirements of STUFFED v1.0.3

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

* Storage: 2 GB available space

