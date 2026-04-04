Solateria v1.0.30 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Solateria v1.0.30 PC Game 2026 Overview

Solateria is an action Metroidvania featuring beautiful hand-drawn art and a focus on parry-based combat.

Story

A small fire warrior with no memories goes on a journey to find the Kingthe only hope to save the world.

Solateria, the land of the Sun, once prospered under the Primordial Flames blessings.

But everything changed when the Shadow Plaguethe most deadly catastrophe it ever faceddescended, pushing Solateria to the brink of ruin.

You wake up as a small fire warrior with no memories of the past. The only thing you can recall is a voice urging you to find the vanished King and save the world.

Defeat powerful bosses corrupted by the Shadow Plague through stylish, parry-focused combat, and begin your journey to find the King.

In the end, you will have to confront the truth.

Game Features

Stylish Parry-Focused Combat

Master enemy attack patterns and parry with perfect timing. Experience Solaterias exhilarating combat flow, where parries lead straight into powerful counterattacks.

Tense Battles Against Formidable Enemies

Break through bosses infected by the Shadow Plague with precise parries and stylish action. They wont go down easilybut victory brings a deep sense of accomplishment.

Absorb the Kings power at King Statues scattered throughout Solateria to grow stronger. Unlock Heat Cores with rare items to unleash the fire warriors true power. Acquire new skills and enjoy increasingly spectacular combat.

Deep Customization Through Upgrades

Enhance your Core Stones and equip various Parts to shape your own combat style. Parts can create powerful synergies when combined in specific ways.

Untold Stories in a Fallen World

In Solateria, brought to ruin by the Shadow Plague, countless beings fight their own battles for their own reasonseven those who have become infected bosses. Battle powerful bosses, meet new NPCs, and uncover the stories theyve kept hidden. Complete side quests and witness their final choices.

Active Interaction and Information Gathering

Explore the world of Solateria and gather information in many wayscollect fragments of memory, talk to NPCs, and more. The more thoroughly you explore, the more helpful information youll uncover, and what you learn will be marked on the map. Of course, how you explore Solateria is entirely up to you.

A Beautiful Hand-Drawn World Map

Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted world of hand-drawn art. Use various skills to find hidden elements and create shortcuts. Maybe youll recover your lost memories while exploring this shadowed world.

* Choose your build with 40 different Parts combinations

* Multiple upgrade systems, including cooking, refining, and crafting

* Over 50 beautiful story cutscenes

* Unique and powerful bosses and mini-bosses

* Hidden locations reached through skill combinations

* A vast world you can explore freely in any order

* The story of a small fire warrior setting out to find the Kingthe only hope to save a fallen world

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.30

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Solateria_v1_0_30.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : b163cfb0cec7430caba99c17cfcc5b8c

System Requirements of Solateria v1.0.30

Before you start Solateria v1.0.30 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon RX 560

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 / 11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 8 GB available space

Solateria v1.0.30 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Solateria v1.0.30. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





