Palworld v0.1.5.0 Early Access Free Download

A. In this game, you can peacefully live alongside mysterious creatures known as Pals or risk your life to drive off a ruthless poaching syndicate.

Pals can be used to fight, or they can be made to work on farms or factories.

You can even sell them or eat them!

Survival

In a harsh environment where food is scarce and vicious poachers roam, danger waits around every corner. To survive, you must tread carefully and make difficult choices…even if that means eating your own Pals when the time comes.

Mounts & Exploration

Pals can be mounted to traverse the land, sea and allowing you to traverse all kinds of environments as you explore the world.

Building Structures

Want to build a pyramid? Put an army of Pals on the job. Don’t worry; there are no labor laws for Pals.

Production

Make use of Pals and their skills to make fire, generate electricity, or mine ore so that you can live a life of comfort.

Farming

Some Pals are good at planting seeds, while others are skilled at watering or harvesting crops. Work together with your Pals to create an idyllic farmstead.

Factories & Automation

Letting Pals do the work is the key to automation. Build a factory, place a Pal in it, and they’ll keep working as long as they’re feduntil they’re dead, that is.

Dungeon Exploration

With Pals on your side you can tackle even the most dangerous areas. When the time comes, you might have to sacrifice one to save your skin. They’ll protect your lifeeven if it costs their own.

Breeding & Genetics

Breed a Pal and it will inherit the characteristics of its parents. Combine rare pals to create the strongest Pal of them all!

Poaching & Crime

Endangered Pals live in wildlife sanctuaries. Sneak in and capture rare Pals to get rich quick! It’s not a crime if you don’t get caught, after all.

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is supported, so invite a friend and go on an adventure together! And of course you can battle your friends and trade Pals, too.

In online co-op play mode, up to 4 players can play together.

Additionally, a dedicated server can allow up to 32 players to play together.

Note: PvP will be implemented in a future update.

Note: The maximum number of players playable on the same server will also be increased in a future update.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required for multiplayer. SSD required.

