Mirror of Heaven v1.21 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Mirror of Heaven v1.21 PC Game 2023 Overview

More than 20 swords to choose , each with a unique attack style. Whether to motive your sword by the force of five elements or the power from underworld, it’s all about a moment of thought.

Up to 90 kinds of splendid swordsmanship and 24 schools can be selected at your will. Slash the enemy through exquisite skills or unleash an abyss of blood engulfing everything?

Over 70 treasures to collect, providing different buffs and even additional skills. Gathering the weapon’s forging terms in every cycle of reincarnation to create a mighty, legendary weapon.

Monsters have returned, and only the sharp blade in thy hand can save the realm. Travel between time and space, encountering marvelous adventures, unraveling the mystery behind the temporal collapse.

Cultivate the meridians, nurture cinnabar fields and study the martial arts from various sects.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.21

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Mirror_of_Heaven_v1_21.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 83bcf51893c19ce42abca4f804cbc0dc

System Requirements of Mirror of Heaven v1.21

Before you start Mirror of Heaven v1.21 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 2.80 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ support

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: SB0460

* VR Support:

* Additional Notes:

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 SP1

* Processor: Dual Core 3.0 GHz+

* Memory: 32 GB RAM

* Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 10+ support

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: SB0460

* VR Support:

* Additional Notes:

Mirror of Heaven v1.21 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Mirror of Heaven v1.21. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





