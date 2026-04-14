Mask of Soul v20260403 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Mask of Soul v20260403 PC Game 2026 Overview

Mask of Soul is a 2D metroidvania action-adventure in which Cheong-oh Chasa, a gatekeeper of the Underworld, pursues escaped spirits amid the chaos of the collapsing boundary between the Underworld and the Living World and restores the balance of the world.

Explore twisted regions and awakened demons beneath the Red Moon, and experience precise parry combat, unique skills based on mask switching, and an oriental dark fantasy world inspired by traditional Korean mythology.

Precise parry-based combat

* Parry combat where you read enemy attacks and counter with precise timing

* Bosses demand different patterns, speeds, and timing

* A successful parry allows a powerful counterattack and can temporarily break the enemys Vigor

Combat style changes through mask switching

* Various spirit masks obtained while exploring regions

* Each mask provides unique skills, stats, and action motions

* Strategic gameplay focused on finding mask combinations suited for specific bosses or mechanics

An oriental dark fantasy world based on Korean mythology

* Modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean fantasy elements such as the Underworld, Yacha, spirits, and seals

* Story following the Red Moon and the secrets of an ancient war

* Backgrounds and character designs with a chilling yet mysterious atmosphere

Deep exploration in a metroidvania style

* Unique regional gimmicks and environmental puzzles

* Exploration areas expand as new masks and abilities are acquired

* Paths and hidden secrets unlocked after defeating bosses

Intense boss battles

* Bosses designed with a unique world view Mid-bosses and main bosses appear across four regions

* Demon forms awakened by the Red Moon

* Classic boss design requiring pattern learning and parrying

Oriental dark art style

* Reinterpreting traditional patterns, the Underworld, narratives, and mythical beings with a modern sensibility

* Dreamlike yet rooted in ancient Korean oriental dark fantasy aesthetics

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

This game’s background music (BGM) and sound effects were created using generative artificial intelligence technology.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20260403

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Mask_of_Soul_v20260403.zip

Game Download Size : 9.2 GB

MD5SUM : 807c4dab752e27429776f1c4541e7006

System Requirements of Mask of Soul v20260403

Before you start Mask of Soul v20260403 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 / AMD Radeon HD 7770 or equivalent (2GB VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 8 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows compatible sound card

* VR Support: Not supported

* Additional Notes: Gamepad supported (optional). Full keyboard support.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i3-6100 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 / AMD Radeon HD 7770 or equivalent (2GB VRAM)

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows compatible sound card

* VR Support: Not supported

* Additional Notes: Gamepad supported (optional). Full keyboard support.

Mask of Soul v20260403 Free Download

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