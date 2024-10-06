The Legend of Heroes Trails through Daybreak v1.3.5 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and role playing game.

After the war, Calvard is enjoying unprecedented economic prosperity. However, the public grows uncertain as the number of immigrants increases and political reform runs rampant. Follow Van, a young man and local spriggan, on a unique request that will prove more than he bargained for. Will the nation fall into chaos?

The AT (Action Time) battle command has been completely revamped transitioning seamlessly from field battles to turn-based combat. The sixth-generation tactical orbment Xipha offers a revolutionary combat experience unique to this iteration of the Trails series!

In addition, the Topic System allows players to gain an advantage in battle by using conversation topics as bargaining chips. These topics can be obtained by interacting with other characters throughout the city. The game also features the Alignment system, which allows players to change their characters three unique attributes and influence characteristics such as their status, the forces they fight with (or against), and even how the plot unfolds.

Dive into the dynamic adventure in “Trails through Daybreak!”

Story

The spriggan’s life is but one of many professions that has emerged from the Calvard Republic. Be it playing detective, negotiator, or bounty hunter, Van Arkride takes on the kind of work that can’t be taken to more legitimate sources. It could be something the police can’t handle, work that’s best left out of the public eye, or even a request from a criminal of organization in the underworld; so long as it pays and doesn’t cross too far over the gray line, he’ll accept near-any job that comes across his table.

The year is 1208. A prim-and-proper young lady dressed in the uniform of an esteemed academy visits a dilapidated, multi-tenant building in a downtown district of Edith, the nation’s capital. With a most dignified gaze, she looks upon the plague of the door before her. It reads: ‘ARKRIDE Solutions Office: Complicated Matters Only.’

Steeling herself, she knocks on the door three times.

“First thing in the morning…?” a relaxed yet surprisingly young voice grumbles with a yawn.

From the moment he opens the door to greet her, a new tale begins.

Key Features

* The AT (Action Time) Battle system has been completely revamped, transitioning seamlessly from field battles to turn-based combat.

* The sixth-generation combat orbment, Xipha, offers a revolutionary combat experience unique to this iteration of the Trails series!

* In addition, the Topic System allows players to gain an advantage in battle by using conversation topics as bargaining chips. These topics can be obtained by interacting with other characters throughout the city.

* The game also features the Alignment system, which allows players to change their characters three unique attributes and influence characteristics such as their status, the forces they fight with (or against), and even how the story unfolds.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.3.5

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Legend_of_Heroes_Trails_through_Daybreak_v1_3_5.zip

Game Download Size : 17 GB

MD5SUM : 02bb9849198a7a72a526ff4e4755b563

System Requirements of The Legend of Heroes Trails through Daybreak v1.3.5

Before you start The Legend of Heroes Trails through Daybreak v1.3.5 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 17 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Settings: 1080p, 30 FPS, Performance Graphics Profile

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11

* Processor: Intel Core i5-10400

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 17 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Settings: 1440p, 60 FPS, High Graphics Profile

