Going Medieval v1.0.64 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, strategy and indie game.

Going Medieval v1.0.64 PC Game 2026 Overview

When civilization is decimated by rampant plague, a lucky few emerge from the ashes. Help them settle in a dangerous wilderness reclaimed by nature. Build them a home, shape their lives, and defend them from bandits and beasts in a lawless, realistic post-calamity world. The Dark Age is yours to rebuild.

From three lost travellers to a thriving walled city, build greatness from desolation. Use 3D terrain tools to create the perfect stronghold, from sprawling multi-storey forts to winding underground caverns. Construct, furnish and decorate your chambers, workshops, chapels, libraries and more, using stone, clay, and other gathered materials.

Each settler is a unique character. Consider Grimbold, for example. As a Swineherd, his Animal Handling is second to none. But his personality is Savage, so hed make a strong Brawler. He likes nice clothes, his religion is dear to him and hes hungry. Satisfy Grimbolds needs, use his talents, and hell be a happy settler key to a happy settlement.

Build impenetrable defenses and set traps against unrelenting waves of raiders. Research and craft medieval tech, arm your settlers and command them in battle. Tailor your strategy to your villagers skills, and upgrade them through hunting and combat.

Explore your randomly-generated multi-level map and manipulate it to your will. Terraform the earth and water for construction, design, or military strategy. Build up or dig down, go humble or baronial, and use the modding tools to unearth a whole new level of creative freedom.

We think you’ll love Going Medieval if you enjoy…

RimWorld, Manor Lords, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Timberborn, Crusader Kings III, Civilization, Total War: Medieval II, Age of Empires IV, Frostpunk 2, Nova Roma, Kingdoms and Castles.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.0.64

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Going_Medieval_v1_0_64.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : ae61bcb3b4f0e6d98a86ae02289e39ca

System Requirements of Going Medieval v1.0.64

Before you start Going Medieval v1.0.64 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

