The Ghost Treasure TENOKE Free Download

You are situated in the tumultuous Caribbean Sea. Suddenly, a ghost ship appeared faintly in your field of vision. This is the legendary ghost ship, emitting a faint and cold beam of light, with tattered sails that rustle in the invisible wind. Once you approach the Ghost Ship, you are drawn into this thrilling game of death. You will be transported inside the ghost ship, surrounded by a group of ghost pirates with hollow eyes but a fierce light. At this moment, a ghost captain emitting a strange aura sat across from you.

Game mechanics

The game mechanism is similar to Russian roulette, where you will be randomly given a smoothbore gun, which may seem ordinary but is full of mysterious power. At the beginning of each round of confrontation, you and the ghost pirates will take turns shooting themselves in the head. There is only one special bullet in the chamber of a smoothbore gun, which is infused with mysterious magic and can cause damage to ghost pirates. For you, once you pull the trigger and shoot this bullet and hit the Ghost Pirate, it’s a step towards victory. But if the special bullet is not fired when you fire, you will face a counterattack from the Phantom Pirates. Their attacks will reduce your soul power, and once your soul power returns to zero, your soul will be forever trapped on this undead ship and become one of them. As the confrontation progressed, the tense atmosphere continued to rise. Every time the trigger is pulled, there is an acceleration in heart rate and a fear of death. And when you

successfully survive the confrontation with the Ghost Captain, you will be one step closer to the treasure of the undead.

Featured content

The game adopts realistic 3D rendering technology to vividly depict the rough waves of the Caribbean Sea, the eerie and terrifying ghost ships, and the ferocious images of ghost pirates. In terms of sound effects, the whistling of waves, the howling of ghosts, and the shooting of smoothbore guns intertwine to create an extremely tense atmosphere, making players feel as if they are in that dangerous and mysterious Caribbean pirate world.

Extended version

First of all, thank you all for your support of this game. At first, presenting it in this Russian roulette style was just to find out whether the pirate theme still attracted attention. Now I’ve got the answer. So next, I’m going to make a subversive production for this game’s update. I’m going to turn it into a real pirate game. Gameplays such as city trading, wild – field exploration, and naval battle plundering have all been put on the production schedule. Of course, the production of the Russian roulette – style gambling in the game has been very well – done. The follow – up updates will be carried out around the story in a controllable third – person perspective. After the game expands its content, the price will increase because its gameplay is not limited to the current one. I also would like to ask players to supervise the production for me. Each update in the follow – up production will release new cities, new buildings or new modes for players to conduct real – time testing and

feedback, because I need these suggestions very much to perfect our game.

Official communication group QQ for Ghost Treasure: 752209909

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: General Mature Content.

All content in this game is fictional and based on the gameplay of Russian roulette. There are suicide and drinking scenes, please do not imitate them in real life.

System Requirements of The Ghost Treasure TENOKE

Before you start The Ghost Treasure TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: windows10/11

* Processor: Intel i5 4

* Memory: 4 MB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 3 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: windows10/11

* Processor: Intel i5 4

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 5 GB available space

