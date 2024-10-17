DOOM and DOOM II Enhanced Edition v20240905 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

DOOM and DOOM II Enhanced Edition v20240905 PC Game 2023 Overview

Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all FPS games. The critically acclaimed sequel, DOOM II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of DOOM + DOOM II are available as a combined product.

Owners Receive:

* DOOM

* DOOM II

* TNT: Evilution

* The Plutonia Experiment

* Master Levels for DOOM II

* No Rest for the Living

* Sigil

* Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

* A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 26 maps

Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in DOOM + DOOM II.

New Enhancements

* Online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players

* Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser’

* Choose between the original midi DOOM and DOOM II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new DOOM II recordings)

* Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution

* Now on the KEX engine

* BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game

* Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat and more

* Translated into 8 new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese

Existing Enhancements

* Upgraded visuals

* Modern controller support

* Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching

* Improved mouse and keyboard controls

* Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 4 players

* Featured community mods’, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more! Expect an ever-expanding list of single player mods to be added by the community modders.

* 60 FPS and native 16:9 support up to 1080p

* Restored original in-game music using original hardware

* Quick Save/Load support

* DeHacked mod support

Footnotes

The original DOS versions of DOOM (1993) and DOOM II are included on Steam.

Mods need to be installed separately; installation requires additional system storage.

Compatible display required.

About the Included Games:

Doom (1993) – Original Version

The demons came and the marines died…except one. You are the last defense against Hell. Prepare for the most intense battle youve ever faced. Experience the complete, original version of the game released in 1993, now with all official content and Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed.

Doom II Original Version

Hell has invaded Earth, and to save it, you must battle mightier demons with even more powerful weapons. This beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993) introduced players to the brutal Super Shotgun, the infamous Icon of Sin boss, and more intense FPS action.

TNT: Evilution

The UAC relocated their experiments to one of the moons of Jupiter. A spaceship, mistaken for a supply vessel, was granted access. But when it got close to the base, demons poured out. All your comrades were slaughtered or zombified. This time it’s not about survival. It’s about revenge.

The Plutonia Experiment

Every effort has been made by the nation’s top scientists to close the seven interdimensional Gates of Hell, but one portal remains open. Alone, you must infiltrate the ravaged base, defeat the demon Gatekeeper, and seal the last Hell portal before the undead take over the world.

Master Levelsfor DOOM II

This expansion includes twenty additional levels, all with the same hell-spawned horrors and action of the base game. Each level was created by independent designers and supervised by id Software.

Sigil

Created by id Software co-founder, John Romero, and released as an episode-sized mod consisting of 18 new maps, Sigil fits in between the timelines of DOOM (1993) and DOOM II. Baphomet, the gatekeeper of Hell, glitched the final teleporter with his hidden sigil, whose eldritch power brings you to even darker shores of Hell. You fight through this stygian pocket of evil to confront the ultimate harbingers of Satan, then finally return to become Earths savior.

Legacy of Rust

Created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames, Legacy of Rust is the newest episode for DOOM, and the first official episode since DOOM II to feature new demons and weapons. This 16-map Episode is broken up into two 8 map sections: The Vulcan Abyss and Counterfeit Eden.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20240905

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : DOOM_and_DOOM_II_Enhanced_Edition_v20240905.zip

Game Download Size : 1.3 GB

MD5SUM : 207309c79811ade4c80634ee825593ea

System Requirements of DOOM and DOOM II Enhanced Edition v20240905

Before you start DOOM and DOOM II Enhanced Edition v20240905 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

OS Version: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 @3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @3.5GHz

Memory: 8GB System RAM

Graphics:NVIDIA Geforce GTX 650 TI (2GB) or AMD HD 7750 (1GB)

Direct X: Version 12

Disk Space: Minimum 2GB free space on hard drive

OS Version: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600k @3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @3.2GHz

Memory: 8GB System RAM

Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 TI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or Intel Arc A380 in 3840×2160

Direct X: Version 12

Disk Space: Minimum 2GB free space on hard drive

