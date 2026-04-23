Docked v1.2.0 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation game.

Docked v1.2.0 PC Game 2026 Overview

A longshoreman’s job is never done. As the lead operator, you will be tasked with getting hands-on in the daily operation and continuous expansion of your fathers dock in the wake of a devastating hurricane. Get behind the wheel of massive machinery and complete mission based jobs to foster the growth of your operation become more than just any port in a storm.

From colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors, take control of a fleet of powerful machinery engineered specifically to fulfill your contracts. Carefully tighten ropes to reposition raw materials and optimize weight distribution on flatbed trucks. Intricately navigate delicate cargo through tight spaces with little margin for error. Created with realistic size, scale and precise handling at the forefront, gain a first-hand understanding of what it means to work a dock.

Vehicle precision is vital to your rebuilding efforts. Sign new contracts to build up your resources, then complete high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When wear and tear starts to drag your equipment down, execute repairs to keep operations moving. In Docked, every mission is a critical piece of the puzzle in your day-to-day life.

To accomplish your goal of saving the family business, you must sign contracts to create and foster new logistical chains, ensuring the profitability of your wharf. Every job you take earns the cash needed to invest in new powerful machinery. Purchase lots to store your vehicles, upgrade your fueling capacity and power supply. Rebuild Port Wake, one cargo lift at a time.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.2.0

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Docked_v1_2_0.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 7525dd5f07867cdec54faf425c03109c

System Requirements of Docked v1.2.0

Before you start Docked v1.2.0 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD Radeon RX 470 / Intel ARC A580

* Storage: 22 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: 8 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel ARC B580

* Storage: 22 GB available space

* Additional Notes: SSD required

Docked v1.2.0 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Docked v1.2.0. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





