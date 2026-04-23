Dawn Break v35576357 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Dawn Break v35576357 PC Game 2026 Overview

Game Background

In 2039, after a long five-year separation, the heroine “Li Shiya” and her best friend “Su Qinghui” finally meet again. On the way back, a sudden accident tore the tranquility of the night like a demon.The two were separated again. “Li Shiya” accidentally fell into the canyon and accidentally found the housekeeper’s quantum gloves at the bottom of the valley. In order to find her best friend, she resolutely embarked on a dangerous journey, but she didn’t know that she was deeply trapped in the vortex of shocking secrets.

Gameplay

A third-person shooter fused with action elements. Execute enemies, use the quantum gauntlet to destroy them, and enjoy a bloody journey of high-speed combat.

* Realistic sci-fi doomsday atmosphere rendering

* Story mode

* Challenge mode (4 completed)

* Handsome and beautiful heroine

* Clothes, hairstyles, earrings, hair accessories, stockings, tails, etc. can be matchedDawn Break v3

* Assassination, execution of enemies

* Refreshing shooting feel, hitting feeling

* Quantum gloves with different abilities can quickly deal with enemies

* Simple decryption, collectible collections

* Action interaction and scene interaction

* Different monsters have different characteristics, human enemies with guns

* Violent killing journeyDevelopment Background

* Death close-up (turn on/off in the menu)

* Clothing damage (clothing with fabric will be damaged when attacked) (turn on/off in the menu)

Apartment Mode

* Apartment

* Computer (including mini-games)

* Bathroom

* Dance

* Yoga

* Face Adjustment

* Body Shape Adjustment

Development Background

This is a third-person semi-sci-fi shooting game developed by “SYN-Studio”. Currently, I am the only one in the studio. I hope it can bring you a pleasant gaming experience. I would like to thank all my friends who support me!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work: Some nudity or sexual content, General mature content, and some violence and gore.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v35576357

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Dawn_Break_v35576357.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : 613c1a813c1a19427d5c92b8c0adc76d

System Requirements of Dawn Break v35576357

Before you start Dawn Break v35576357 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i5 Processor

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 17 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i7 Processor

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 17 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows

Dawn Break v35576357 Free Download

Click on the below button to start Dawn Break v35576357. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





