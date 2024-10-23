Dialtown Phone Dating Sim TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual and indie game.

Ever wanted to date a Phone? Excuse me?! Shame on you! You can lie to me, y’know, but you CAN’T LIE TO GOD.

Dialtown is a dating sim where most people have phones for heads. Women have typewriters. Also, dogs have gramophones for heads. Aaaand, cats have keyboards. The list goes on. Yeah, I’m being serious right now. No, put that straitjacket away.

The game’s a visual novel where you wander around the town of Dialtown, seeking romance, all because you want someone to pay you into a funfair, all so you can find a dank pit in which to lay your eggs. Yeah.

There’s several dateable protagonists, from Karen, a bored bank-teller printer who’s extremely dissatisfied with her life and just wants to feel things again, to Randy, who juggles working as an operator for a local phone sex hotline and working as a bird-wrangler for animal-control.

Such is the life of Randy.

Anyhoo,

Dialtown has many features, including:

* A unique visual style compromised of real world photography, photo-realistic 3d models and 2d illustrations.

* Strong comedic writing that stands out from other dating sims on the market. Dialtown’s visuals aren’t just different, its writing is just as out-there!

* Being able to explore the city of Dialtown when not actively dating, and meddle with its citizens’ lives!

* Several romance routes with multiple endings. The things you say and do matter! (The game has 26 endings!)

* A full OST composed by the acclaimed Nathan Hanover of NH’s Synthonic Orchestra.

* The ability to hunt for Bigfoot.*

(*We can make no guarantees about Bigfoot’s whereabouts at this time.)

So, you gonna buy it? What, you some sort of SPINELESS COWARD?! ‘Course you are! After all, I’ve got a KNIFE in my right hand, so you don’t exactly have a choice now, do ya? WALLET. HAND IT OVER.

Anyway, enjoy this fun, no cords-attached* phone-based romp.

*(Warning, may actually contain cords)

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

There’s references to genitalia, cryptid-reproduction, egg-laying, sexual language, and two text-only sex scenes (sexual content). There are references to drug/tobacco usage. There’s relative cartoon violence and mild realistic violence. Profanity is used throughout.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Dialtown_Phone_Dating_Sim_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : fc0d5b5a618f1bbe47f29cb7957ef079

System Requirements of Dialtown Phone Dating Sim TENOKE

Before you start Dialtown Phone Dating Sim TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)

* Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or better

* Memory: 4 GB GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL 4.1 capable GPU

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 2750 MB available space

* Sound Card: ???

