Dead or Alive 6 Last Round v1.01a Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round v1.01a PC Game 2026 Overview

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round is the ultimate edition of the fast-paced 3D fighting series developed by Team NINJA. Designed to deliver an intense and visually striking combat experience, this version brings together expanded content and enhanced presentation.

The game features the series’ signature high-speed fighting system built around a rock-paper-scissors-style mechanic of strikes, throws, and holds. Each encounter demands quick reflexes, smart reads, and precise timing, while powerful cinematic moves like Break Blows and Fatal Rush combos add dramatic flair to every match.

This edition includes a roster of 29 playable characters, combining the base roster with additional fighters from various DLC releases. Iconic characters such as Nyotengu, Momiji, Rachel, Tamaki, and Phase 4 join the lineup, each offering distinct fighting styles and techniques to master.

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Last Round enhances the overall experience with improved visuals, smoother performance, and a robust Photo Mode. Players can capture dynamic action scenes with full control over poses, expressions, and camera angles, adding a creative layer to the game.

With multiple gameplay modes for solo practice, local matches, and online competition, the game balances accessibility with deep mechanical depth. This edition offers a complete and polished fighting game experience.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.01a

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Dead_or_Alive_6_Last_Round_v1_01a.zip

Game Download Size : 83 GB

MD5SUM : fd76cf868fdbe001ec47e7d6f86c3d02

System Requirements of Dead or Alive 6 Last Round v1.01a

Before you start Dead or Alive 6 Last Round v1.01a Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or higher, AMD Ryzen3 3100 or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) or higher, Radeon RX 590 (VRAM 8GB) or higher DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB available space Sound Card: 48000Hz 16bit Stereo Additional Notes: SSD required

