Card en Ciel v1.4.1 Free Download

Card-en-Ciel is a JRPG take on roguelike deckbuilders, with a full story, over 300 cards each with unique characters, 50 full vocal songs, and a 6×3 playfield for strategic depth.

Each battle will earn you new allies to add to your deck, powering up to take on the boss and advance the story.

Freely roam around dungeons and battle the enemies you choose.

You’ll take control of Neon, a self-professed detective who specializes in crimes in full-dive VR games. When an in-development game is suddenly overrun by countless characters from other games old and new, Neon has to delve into virtual dungeons to stop them.

Each of the over 300 cards you’ll collect features a unique character from those games. They come alive with full English and Japanese voice acting, talking with their friends and foes and reacting in battle.

Recruit powerful Muse cards who begin performing when you meet their conditions, activating unique effects to enable your most degenerate combos.

Each Muse sings a different song, created with respect to the era and genre you would expect from their original game, with 50 vocal songs in total.

Full content available day 1:

* Over 10 story dungeons, each with different cards to add to your deck and collect

* 10 extra difficulty levels, with new rule twists in addition to stronger enemies

* Special “Grand Battle Dungeons” that allow you to construct a deck to challenge with

* Over 50 random events featuring various game characters, real and imagined

* Daily and weekly dungeon challenges with online leaderboards

* Real-time online head-to-head battles

System Requirements of Card en Ciel v1.4.1

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

* Additional Notes: An internet connection is required for PvP and daily/weekly dungeons.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 or equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

* Additional Notes: An internet connection is required for PvP and daily/weekly dungeons.

