Blood West v5.0.7 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Blood West v5.0.7 PC Game 2026 Overview

Weird West legends meet eldritch horror in BLOOD WEST, an immersive stealth FPS. Become the Undead Gunslinger, doomed to roam the barren lands until he finds the means to purge their curse and free his soul. No, this isnt your typical Wild West desperado redemption arc. This is a damnation arc.

The Canyons, the Swamp, and the Mountains. Each swarming with abominable monsters and unholy demons, these are open-ended worlds for you to explore freely at your own pace. It will take the player over 20 hours on average to complete all three scenarios, and over 35 if they want to see everything the barren lands have to offer.

Blood West is a stealth FPS inspired by the genre classics such as the Thief series (whose fans will be happy to hear the voice of Stephen Russell, the actor voicing the master-thief Garrett, returning here as the protagonist), S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, or – from the contemporary catalog – Hunt: Showdown. The gameplay rewards the careful approach: scouting the area, stalking your enemies, and striking from the shadows. Can you figure out a way to clear a fort full of ghouls and monsters without raising an alarm?

The Barren Lands present the player with a nightmarish, twisted vision of the Wild West legends. The curse that has befallen the realm has corrupted every living thing, defiled the land itself, while summoning restless spirits and dark entities. In this mixture of gunslinger pulp and Lovecraftian horror, dark occult magick presents just as much of a threat as sudden lead poisoning.

In Blood West you will meet many colorful, yet strangely twisted, fully-voiced NPCs. Just as much prisoners of the Barren Lands as you are, they will sometimes share their unusual stories and send you on various missions. Play nice and they might reward you or become your allies. Cross them and risk their wrath.

The game wont hold your hand. Youll have to explore the land for yourself (buying a map from a vendor might prove useful!), and figure out your own way to approach quests. As you poke around the three expansive maps, keep an eye out for hidden places and secret stashes. Theres gold in the mountains! Fair warning – its probably cursed.

If sneaking around isnt exactly your thing, or you feel that you have a power advantage over your enemies, you can always take the head-on approach and meet your enemies guns blazing. Blood West comes from the creators of the fan-favorite boomer shooter POSTAL: Brain Damaged, so much gratuitous fantasy violence and pixelated blood splatter is to be expected!

One mans hell might be another hoarders paradise! From simple one-use items like bandages, through medical tinctures, explosives and incendiaries, straight to arcane artifacts that – once slotted – can change the way you play the game, the Barren Lands are just filled with STUFF. There are tons of useful items to discover, and theres a special players stash crate for all those super-rare potions that youll hoard and never use.

A gunslinger without a gun would be just a regular slinger. Wheres the fun in that? Blood West makes sure youll have plenty of weapons to choose from. Revolvers, rifles, shotguns, carabines – a great variety of firearms, from standard army-issue to those infused with powerful magic, or straight-up possessed. And if you prefer not to cause a ruckus, theres a wide selection of hand-to-hand combat weapons and archery weapons to pick your favorites from.

The RPG-like perk-based progression system in Blood West will allow you to highly customize the gameplay experience to your liking. Become a stealthy hunter, a revolver-fanning gunman or a relentless berserker. You will gain experience and progress through the skill tree, while discovering new artifacts in each of the scenarios that will bestow on you additional abilities. Combining skills and load-out creates more possible playstyles than youd normally be able to explore in one playthrough.

Are you ready to take back the frontier from the dark forces of demonic corruption and earn the right to move on to a better world? The Barren Lands call you, Gunslinger!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Blood West is a dark and gritty horror/western game. Scenes of gore and brutal violence are to be expected, presented in glorious low-res, low-poly 3D. The game also contains depiction of alcohol consumption.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v5.0.7

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Blood_West_v5_0_7.zip

Game Download Size : 5.7 GB

MD5SUM : a49680756e526035b4a63726a78d9725

System Requirements of Blood West v5.0.7

Before you start Blood West v5.0.7 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.