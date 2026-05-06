Birthday Boy TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Birthday Boy TENOKE PC Game 2026 Overview

Welcome to the most terrifying birthday party ever thrown.

Birthday Boy is a psychological horror experience where your psychiatrist will assist you along this terrifying journey as you confront childhood trauma in the most evil circus ever created, using physics powers to kill plush toys, solve physics-based puzzles to evade demonic animatronics and possessed puppets, while facing the devastating truth that the evil clown haunting your memories is your own father.

KEY FEATURES:

* Physics-Powered Combat – Use realistic physics to manipulate objects, crush plush toys, and destroy evil animatronics with environmental weapons

* Psychiatrist-Guided Journey – Your therapist provides crucial support and insights as you navigate both psychological trauma and physical dangers

* Advanced Physics Puzzles – Solve intricate mechanical puzzles using physics principles to escape pursuing toy monsters and unlock dark family secrets

* Evil Clown Father Revelation – Discover the devastating truth that your childhood’s most terrifying figure was your own parent in disguise

* The Most Evil Circus Ever Created – Explore a massive, twisted carnival where every attraction uses realistic physics interactions and hides deadly surprises

* Physics-Based Evasion – Use physics toys to escape routes from relentless animatronics

* Destructible Plush Toy Combat – Tear apart murderous stuffed animals using physics-based destruction and improvised weaponry

* Therapeutic Horror Experience – Balance intense monster encounters with meaningful therapy sessions that reveal crucial plot elements

GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE:

You play as an adult undergoing therapy with a psychiatrist who guides you through confronting childhood trauma by returning to the source of your nightmares. But this isn’t just about facing memories; the house has become a physics-powered nightmare where evil animatronics hunt you, possessed toys attack with realistic behavior, and every object becomes a potential weapon or puzzle piece in your survival.

*

THE EVIL CLOWN FATHER REVELATION:

The true horror isn’t just the physics-based monster encounters – it’s discovering that the terrifying clown figure from your childhood nightmares was your own father. Your psychiatrist helps you process this devastating revelation while you use physics powers to literally fight manifestations of your trauma in the form of evil animatronics and possessed carnival equipment.

THE MOST EVIL CIRCUS ATMOSPHERE:

Every location in Birthday Boy is designed to maximize terror. From the main carnival tent filled with possessed carnival games to the backstage areas where broken animatronics prepare their next attack, each environment combines childhood nostalgia with pure nightmare fuel. The circus doesn’t just look evil, it actively hunts you.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS:

Beyond the toy monster mayhem, Birthday Boy thoughtfully explores themes of childhood trauma, family dysfunction, and psychological recovery. The game includes content warnings and mental health resources, ensuring that the horror serves a meaningful narrative purpose.

Perfect for fans of: Physics-based horror games, psychological thrillers, and players seeking meaningful narratives behind their monster encounters.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

CONTENT WARNING: This game contains intense horror themes, disturbing imagery involving toy monsters, psychological trauma elements, and mature themes related to family dysfunction. Recommended for mature audiences only.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Birthday_Boy_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 16 GB

MD5SUM : aad17bee04db956ca8625a4473e1c64d

System Requirements of Birthday Boy TENOKE

Before you start Birthday Boy TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10, 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel i5 or new-gen i3 / AMD equivalent

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 3060

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 11, 64bit

* Processor: Intel i7 or AMD equivalent

* Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 4080

* DirectX: Version 12

Birthday Boy TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Birthday Boy TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





