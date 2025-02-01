Airship Kingdoms Adrift v1.6.1.2 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and simulation game.

* Experience a story of politics and intrigue, as Suthseg becomes the flashpoint for another Sky War.

* Customize, upgrade, and pilot 25 various airships, from graceful sailing vessels to ironclad dreadnoughts.

* Assemble a crew of officers among 25 distinct personalities, each with their own abilities and personal stories to tell.

* Explore and trade across a vast archipelago with 70 locations and over 300 types of trade goods.

* Set up camps, mines, and factories, to create a mighty industrial empire producing goods and equipment and dominate the economy.

* Become the greatest of the skyfaring captains, controlling an entire fleet of airships and deciding the fate of the Kingdom.

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift is an airship trading and combat simulator, set in the wake of a Great Sky War that ripped through the steampunk world of Spheara. An uneasy cease-fire holds between the Aecerlian Kingdom, the New Viridian Republic, and the Teutonic Confederation. As they lick their wounds, their suddenly jobless soldiers and skyfarers look for new opportunities among the desolation.

Enter the Suthseg Archipelago. A far-flung frontier ruled by an aging king, it was spared from devastation of war and is a land full of riches and opportunity. It is here that fortunes will be made, loyalties tested, and skyfaring captains will get the rare chance to carve out a future of their own.

You are one of these captains, commissioned to establish a trading company in the Archipelago, and soon pulled into a game of grand politics and grave danger.

Suthseg is a vast archipelago with over 70 known settlements and untold riches awaiting intrepid explorers. Pilot your airship across the expanse, seeking out new partners to trade with, resources to exploit, and hostile vessels to send plummeting to the ground below.

Select from more than 30 distinct types of airships, each customizable with scores of weapons, armor types, special equipment, and more. Will your airship be a lumbering ironclad bristling with weapons? Or a nimble monitor that could punch out an opponent well above her weight class.

Then take your personal ship and tackle more than 500 handcrafted encounters with dastardly pirates, competing merchants, local militias, and skyfaring manowars of the great powers.

Seek out merchants and deal in over 300 different trade goods, from essential supplies to cutting edge airship weapons. Buy low, sell high, and amass profits to make even the richest merchants green with envy!

Industry and armaments are the backbone of the economy. Establish mines, lumberyards, foundries, and pour these resources into your own factories, to fund and maintain the greatest skyfaring fleet in the archipelago.

Devise one of a kind strategies! Will you be the bane of pirates, seizing their ill-gotten gains? A titan of industry, carefully carving out an industrial empire? Or a heroic trader, charting trade routes where nobody would dare?

What starts as a straightforward commission will soon draw you into the world of treachery and grand politics, as dozens of rival factions clash over the fate of the Kingdom!

Navigate across the treacherous currents of modern politics and the dramatic changes wrought by the ceasefire that finished the Great Sky War.

Most importantly, take control and change the course of history. Who will be your foe? Who will ultimately prevail in the skies of the Suthseg Archipelago?

Play online in 1vs1 or up to 3vs3 multiplayer PvP mode. Hop into your favorite gunboat and set up a match with your friends, or join our community and field your best Battle Cruiser in epic battles. Set a budget limit and challenge your shipbuilding skill, put it to the test against online competitors. Select from various map sizes and layouts which impose different design challenges to your ship and even more!

Game Version : v1.6.1.2

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i5-9600 or AMD-Hardware Equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 560

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Does not support ultra-wide screen resolution

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i7 9700K or AMD-Hardware Equivalent

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon RX 570

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Does not support ultra-wide screen resolution

