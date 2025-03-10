WWE 2K25 RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and sports game.

WWE 2K25 RUNE PC Game 2025 Overview

WWE 2K25 is the latest installment in the renowned wrestling video game series, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports. Scheduled for release on March 14, 2025, it will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. This edition features Roman Reigns as the cover star, highlighting his dominance in the wrestling world. The game WWE 2K25 Download For PC Windows 7,10,11 Free introduces several innovative features, aiming to provide an immersive and authentic wrestling experience for both long-time fans and newcomers.

WWE 2K25 Pc Game Gameplay

WWE 2K25 Download For PC Windows 7,10,11 Free offers a dynamic and engaging gameplay experience, building upon the foundations of its predecessors while introducing new elements. Players can participate in various match types, including traditional one-on-one bouts, tag team matches, and the newly introduced intergender matches, allowing male and female superstars to compete against each other. The game also brings back chain wrestling mechanics, offering a more strategic and realistic in-ring experience. Additionally, the new “The Island” mode provides a semi-open world environment where players can undertake quests and challenges and interact with WWE superstars, adding depth to the overall experience.

WWE 2K25 Pc Game Features

The Island Mode : An immersive WWE-themed world where players can complete quests, participate in live events, and customize their MySUPERSTAR through multiple storyline chapters.​

The Bloodline’s Dynasty Showcase : Hosted by Paul Heyman, this mode celebrates the iconic wrestling family dynasty, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more. Players can relive historic showdowns or alter the outcomes of select matchups.​

Expanded Gameplay : Intergender wrestling has been introduced, allowing male and female superstars to compete against each other. Chain wrestling has returned, and new match types like Underground and Bloodline Rules and barricade diving enhance the gameplay experience.​

MyGM with Online Multiplayer : Players can draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show’s roster and compete against friends worldwide in the enhanced MyGM mode, now supporting online multiplayer for up to four players.​

Unified MyRISE Storyline : Control a custom Superstar from the women’s or men’s divisions in a singular multi-gender MyRISE storyline, featuring new brawl environments, unlockable arenas, and characters.​

Extensive Roster: Over 300 playable characters, including current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Legends, and WWE Hall of Famers, offering a diverse and comprehensive lineup.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: RUNE

Game File Name : WWE_2K25_RUNE.zip

Game Download Size : 90 GB

MD5SUM : 09781b7690d171902843d74a1a4e2bdf

System Requirements of WWE 2K25 RUNE Pc Game Download

Before you start WWE 2K25 RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

* Memory: 12 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 103 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

* Additional Notes: At least 3 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Win 10 64 Bit

* Processor: Intel i7-4790 / Ryzen 5 1600

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 103 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

* Additional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

