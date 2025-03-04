Void Sols v1.5.3.6 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

A vast, twisting maze stretches out ahead, steeped in shadow. Enemies lurk around every corner, but you must fight to survive. If you die, you have no choice but to try again. And again. And again.

Death is just a lesson in the geometric gloom. Explore a top-down world as a lowly triangle and take down powerful angular enemies and bosses as you venture through minimalist surroundings full of secrets. On your quest to liberate a subjugated world, you will face off against sword-wielding grunts, tricksy arrow-flinging fiends, and brutal boss fights that will test your resolve.

REFINE YOUR BUILD

Acquire Sols by defeating enemies and roaming a rich world of hidden mysteries, and spend them on tailoring your playstyle. Change your loadout and stats at bonfires whenever you can to adapt to the challenges youll face. Just dont forget to pick up your lost Sols each time you’re bested by a foe…

EXPLORE A WORLD TEEMING WITH SECRETS

Enter a dark, abstract fantasy with nonverbal narration and extensive lore to discover. With a variety of areas to explore and surprises to interact with, light up every nook and cranny to unveil secret shortcuts, discover hidden items, and reveal what happened to this world plunged into darkness.

FACE FORMIDABLE FOES

Dont let its simple geometry fool you! Void Sols is the perfect gateway to the soulslike genre, with difficulty sliders to ease you into the game or challenge even the toughest soulsike veterans. Turn the tides in your favour by using the enemy’s own traps against them, exploit their weaknesses, and gain temporary allies. Death is only the beginning as you learn the attack patterns of your enemies to overcome them and forge ahead.

WARNING

This game contains certain light patterns and flashing lights that could trigger or cause discomfort for people with photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitive conditions.

If you experience dizziness, altered vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of awareness, disorientation, any involuntary movement, or convulsions while playing, please immediately discontinue playing Void Sols and consult your doctor.

System Requirements

Minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Window 10+

* Processor: Intel CPU Core i5 4690k / AMD Ryzen 5 1300x

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidea Geforce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Window 10+

* Processor: Intel CPU Core i5 11400f / AMD Ryzen 5600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidea Geforce RTX 2070 super

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 12 GB available space

