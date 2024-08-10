Tunguska The Visitation Enhanced Edition RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

SURVIVAL

Tunguska: The Visitation is 3D top-down action shooter, infused with moderate survival elements such as food, medicine, body energy, character stat buff, hazardous environments, and inventory management. The slow-paced, methodical gameplay inspires critical thinking and strategic planning.

A perk-based skill system lets you decide on how to build expertise – be it combat-heavy, stealthy, crafty, or just an all around survivor of the Zone.

COMBAT

Put your grit to the test with real time melee brawls and gunfights. With a large arsenal of weapons, you can be creative and come up with the best approach for each combat scenario. Stick to the shadows and use distractions, if being stealthy is up your alley.

CRAFTING

The Zone is not a barren place. Grow crops and hunt for the ingredients for cooking and brewing serums with special effects. Use the workbench to craft ammunition and repair your gears.

EXPLORATION & DISCOVERY

Live the life of a Ghoul Hunter and uncover the dark secrets of Tunguska from the Soviet era. Venture across desolate villages, abandoned facilities, toxic swamps, and ominous tunnels in this top-down adventure RPG, in a realm cursed by the mysterious Tunguska Event in 1908.

Inspired by the novel Roadside Picnic, Tunguska is one man’s vision and creation of a new post-Visitation zone: a place not just full of horror and danger, but also the freedom and opportunities sought after by many near the fall of the USSR.

ENHANCED EDITION

Since its original release in 2021, numerous enhancements to gameplay were added to the base game, including

* Graphics upgrade

* Farming and cooking

* New weapons

* Skill System

* Emergent ambush and airdrop events

* Recurring holiday events (Halloween, Labor Day)

* Native gamepad support

FEATURES

* Dangerous mutants and skillful, well-equipped human NPCs powered by Goal-Oriented AI

* Radiation hazard and T-Syndrome infection, both mitigated in multiple ways

* Deadly space-time distortions player must constantly watch out for

* Large arsenal of Soviet-era weapons with matching ammunition

* Weapon customization/upgrade via attachments

* Skill system with 12 skills and 72 perks, each adds a unique ability for the player and NPCs

* Earn combat and survival XP separately through gameplay, which converts to skill points after each level

* Grid-based tetris inventory with weight limit

* Power-ups crafted from mutant body parts with both positive and negative effects

* Extensive story and lore discovered through dialogues, notes, and journals

* Realistic weathers with continuous day/night cycle that affects gameplay

* Suppressed weapons, silent takedown, and interactive dynamic lighting allowing for stealth style gameplay

* Wearable detectors to assist the player across different situations

* Fast-travel available via vehicles or as a paid service through the NPCs

* Steam Achievements

* Steam Cloud Support

* Full Steam Deck support

PLAYER REVIEWS

“46 hours playtime and i guess i am in half trough the story. Beside that the world is changing all the time. It’s such a gem if you like S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-like games.”

– Kyosa

“This ticks all the boxes. It feels like I can just live in the world, farming, and levelling up, and looting. Its a fun game that allows me to live the Stalker lifestyle.”

– Hydraujac

Q: Should I get the DLCs?

A: The “Ravenwood Stories” DLC is a must-have for players who enjoy discovering horror stories, as well as those who love base-building, farming, and crafting. The “Way of A Hunter” DLC lets you create your own character skill class and choose a different avatar and gender. The “Shadow Master” DLC adds a new stealth quest along with a detailed background story, if you are a fan of the lore. The “Dead Zone” DLC provides two New Game+ experiences with a huge collection of new weapons, armor, and gears. Finally, the Slaughterhouse DLC, a wave-defense survival mode is the best place to enjoy combat and test out all of the weapons available in this game.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Blood and gore, strong language, alcohol use

System Requirements of Tunguska The Visitation Enhanced Edition RUNE

Before you start Tunguska The Visitation Enhanced Edition RUNE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7, 8, 10

* Processor: Intel Core i7

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 1030

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: Integrated sound card

