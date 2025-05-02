Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered v20250418 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered v20250418 PC Game 2025 Overview

Her legacy lives on!

Play the next series of Tomb Raider adventures in this remastered collection of Lara Croft’s darkest adventures.

Included Game Titles

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation Lara Croft discovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecyone that plunges mankind into darkness.

Tomb Raider: Chronicles Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and is presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past.

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, while uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts.

Key Features

See the Classic & Remastered Visuals: Play with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time

Travel the Globe: Follow Lara Croft around iconic locales including Cairo, Rome, Paris, and many more

Experience Laras Darkest Adventures: Uncover the secrets of Lara Crofts past and shed light on the mystery of her disappearance

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v20250418

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Tomb_Raider_IV_VI_Remastered_v20250418.zip

Game Download Size : 12 GB

MD5SUM : e0a9f20ad934031f55b23e2382991145

System Requirements of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered v20250418

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10+

* Processor: Intel i3 / AMD FX-4100

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 620 1gb / Radeon HD 8670D

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10+

* Processor: Intel i7 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDA RTX 2080 / Radeon RX 6750

