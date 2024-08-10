The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and simulation game.

The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack PC Game 2023 Overview

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.108.335.1020

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Repack

Game File Name : The_Sims_4_Deluxe_Edition_v1_108_335_1020_Repack.zip

Game Download Size : 38 GB

MD5SUM : e0fe40d2e917836f4cbe70f50b30e676

System Requirements of The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack

Before you start The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS *: 64 Bit Required. Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

* Processor: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent)

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 17 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS *: 64 Bit Windows 7 (SP1), 8, 8.1, or 10

* Processor: Intel core i5 or faster, AMD Athlon X4

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 650 or better

* DirectX: Version 9.0

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 18 GB available space

The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition v1.108.335.1020 Repack. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





