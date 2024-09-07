The Bathhouse Restored Edition TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

The Bathhouse | Remake is a Japanese horror game that revolves around working at a bathhouse.

We have completely revamped the original bathhouse with the following improvements:

-Enhanced graphics and environmental detail

-Improved character models

-New storyline

-Added new game mechanics

-New characters

-Updated patron contents

Auto-save: auto-save for each chapter

Ending: There are multiple endings

Controls:

WASD – Move

Left Click – Interact

Right Click – Throw object

Tab – Inventory

R- Rotate object

ESC – Options

If you encounter any technical issues, do the following:

-Update GPU driver

-Lower the Graphics settings/Screen resolution

-Update Windows OS

-Check if your PC meets the system requirements

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Immolation

Killing

Violence

Blood

Nudity (Does not contain genitals)

Strong language

One of the guys might say that someone touched his butt.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : The_Bathhouse_Restored_Edition_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 26 GB

MD5SUM : 6feaccc67580c5e09b92ba1ebd348b6e

System Requirements of The Bathhouse Restored Edition TENOKE

Before you start The Bathhouse Restored Edition TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10+ x64

* Processor: Intel/AMD X64 architecture with SSE2 instruction set support

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

* Additional Notes: SSD strongly recommended for faster loading time. Turn off room lights and Put your headset on for best experience.

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 x64

* Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2080 or AMD equivalent

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

* Sound Card: Yes

* Additional Notes: SSD strongly recommended for faster loading time. Turn off room lights and Put your headset on for best experience.

