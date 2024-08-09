Supernatural Rules Suppress Ghosts TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and strategy game.

Ever heard of the Supernatural Rules Suppress Ghosts? This game is one such game that incorporates traditional Chinese elements.

In the game, you are trapped in an endless space and need to follow every rule to carefully observe the scene to break the curse, Use a spell to crush the zombies at the right timeor you will become the dinner of the zombies,At the same time, you can also experience the charm of Chinese-style horror, pay attention not to miss any small details, there are rich anomalies in the game waiting for you to explore.Come and experience it

Supernatural Rules Suppress Ghosts is a game of finding anomalies, inspired by Hong Kong zombie theme movie, this game is only Chinese and English versions, the game time is generally 15-60 minutes, which contains a lot of abnormal events, and, its own archive function so that abnormal events will not be repeated, you can explore each of the abnormal events.

Temporary leaderboard function

The game has a global player’s clearance time ranking record, will be recorded in the game, and the first player will be specially recorded on the door plaque

After entering the game, please carefully follow each rule, otherwise you will not be able to play the game normally

gameplay

The camera shakes when you walk or run, but if you set the value to off, the camera won’t shake violently.

Mouse speed

When turning, the camera rotation speed changes

Audio size

Adjust the overall volume of the game

Remember not to turn it off completely, the gameplay involves audio

Anti-aliasing

It can reduce the jagged edges that appear in images presented on a computer screen.

If the game is stuck, you can appropriately reduce the setting

Resolution

Set the game screen resolution.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 (x64)

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4160

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 960

* Storage: 6000 MB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (x64)

* Processor: Intel Core i7-7700

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660

* Storage: 8000 MB available space

