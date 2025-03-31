Squirreled Away TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and casual game.

Welcome to Squirreled Away!

Imagine the carefree life of a squirrel, leaping through the branches without a worry in the world wouldn’t that be delightful? Let your imagination run free in a park playground waiting to be explored. Climb the highest treetops, craft the perfect hideaway, and get Squirreled Away.

* Free as a Squirrel: Experience the joy of being a squirrel with playful, acrobatic movement and dynamic exploration.

* Build Fantastical Treehouses – design your custom houses among the treetops

* Craft to Thrive: Gather materials and craft tools, toys, and everything needed to make it feel like home.

* Friendly Encounters: Meet and help a variety of delightful park residents, each with their own stories and rewards.

* Play with Friends: Up to 4 friends can play co-op together in your park.

Live the Whimsical Life of a Squirrel

Step into the shoesor rather, the pawsof a clever squirrel navigating a vibrant urban park in Squirreled Away. Immerse yourself in the pure joy of scampering up towering trees, leaping from branch to branch, and exploring a world bursting with charm and wonder.

Craft, Explore, and Thrive

Leave the survival worries behind and dive into a delightful craft-and-thrive adventure. Forage for unique materials, discover hidden treasures, and use your creativity to build the treehouse of your dreams. Each creation opens new opportunities for fun and exploration, rewarding your curiosity and ingenuity.

Meet the Park’s Friendly Denizens

The park is home to a few delightful characters, each with their own stories and quests. Make friends with the parks charming inhabitants and lend a helping paw. Your kindness and cleverness will unlock even more adventures and surprises.

A Cozy Adventure Awaits

Squirreled Away offers a cozy, heartwarming experience perfect for those who love to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. The lush, hand-crafted world and soothing soundtrack create a relaxing atmosphere that invites you to explore at your own pace.

Whether you’re climbing to the highest treetops or crafting the perfect hideaway, Squirreled Away promises a heartwarming journey full of discovery and delight. Are you ready to get Squirreled Away?

System Requirements of Squirreled Away TENOKE

Before you start Squirreled Away TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 or later

* Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

* Storage: 3 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Low graphics setting

