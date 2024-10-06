Spiritfall v1.5.11 TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and indie game.

Spiritfall v1.5.11 TENOKE

Spiritfall combines tight Platform Fighter combat, smooth movement, and Roguelite mechanics into one! Trek across dangerous lands, string together deadly combos to fend off swarms of enemies, and harness an ever-changing set of powers through a randomly generated map.

The divine spirits offer powerful blessings that enhance your abilities in combat. Discover your favorite abilities, and experiment with different builds. With over 150+ blessings to choose from, these gifts allow for a range of tactical approaches that encourage you to find synergies that fit your playstyle.

Death is but a temporary setback. Reawaken stronger than before at the Sanctum and continue your adventure. Use the resources you gathered to upgrade your skills, unlock unique powers, and awaken mighty weapons with unique movesets.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.5.11

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Spiritfall_v1_5_11_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.8 GB

MD5SUM : 8212a9bf4168f5bbc272dcab010f5c85

System Requirements of Spiritfall v1.5.11 TENOKE

Before you start Spiritfall v1.5.11 TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7 (SP1+), Windows 10 and Windows 11

* Processor: Intel Core i3 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 360

* DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i5 Skylake or AMD Ryzen 3

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950 or AMD R7 370

* DirectX: Version 11

Spiritfall v1.5.11 TENOKE Free Download

