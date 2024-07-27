Soulmask v0.1.10 Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

Soulmask v0.1.10 Early Access PC Game 2023 Overview

Soulmask is a sandbox game that prioritizes an authentic survival experience. As the “last one” blessed with the mysterious mask, players will grapple for survival in a primitive land steeped in mysterious faiths, carving out a path to ascendance. Start from nothing, explore, build, recruit tribesmen to fortify your clan, and ultimately unravel the mysterious truths hidden behind the civilizations of this world.

Merge Soul and Mask

Envy an NPC’s powerful talent or skill? Make it your own! In Soulmask, synchronize your consciousness with the tribesmen as you recruit them to strengthen your tribe. Possess and take over their bodies and transform into anyone. If you can find them in the game, you can possess them!

As the game progresses, discover more masks that embody the spirit of ancient heroes. Embody the original appearance of these heroes and their unique abilities: harness the gift of immortality, walk among your enemies concealed in the shadows, fire homing missiles with dead accuracy Now there are 10 impressive masks for you to discover!

Build a family of talented tribesmen with dynamic personalities.

Play as a lone wolf without feeling lost or lonely with a multitude of different NPCs. With different personalities and talents, you can recruit bloodthirsty warriors, dexterous hunters, and ingenious craftsmen. . . and even a drunk lazy alcoholic!

Powerful AI and command support allows you to set up and manage the work flow of clan members with a high degree of freedom: farming, harvesting, assembly line production, base patrol, automatic repair and even maintenance…everything can be automated and customized by you.

Need a light? Smoke a cig or pop open a beer after a busy day. Take a hot bath and soothe those aching muscles. Your tribesmen will always find something of their own to do after work (or even at work -_-). Dance in the cheerful atmosphere of their tribal bonfire dance!

Diverse action combat based on realistic physics

The game currently provides 8 different styles of weapons and 75 different supporting combat skills and special action modules, each of which strictly restores the experience of real physical characteristics.

Tailor your fighting style to defeat your opponents: Smash a felines skull with a sledgehammer, or attack flying creatures with spears and arrowseven if youre a fan of the Fist, find your unique style among boxing masters and assassins!

A vast and rich world full of ancient civilizations

Roam in a vast world including rainforests, rivers, deserts, plateaus, wetlands, volcanoes, and snow mountains, and experience, survive, and challenge the unique climate and creatures in different regions.

Explore ancient ruins and stunning temples scattered throughout the world that seem to have a mysterious connection with the masks, civilizations, and this world’s secret past.

With more than 500 hours of experience content, whether you are farming, raising pigs to become the richest tribe, or exploring the mysterious ruins of the world in search of the eternal realm, the choice is yours.

Raw and Intense Tribal Warfare: Defend Your Fortress!

Use your wisdom and imagination to build camp on cliffs or treacherous beaches. Carefully layout your home fortress with various weapons, patrolling defense facilities, and traps.

While exploring and adventuring outside, always be on guard against waves of hungry, crazed beasts or barbarians from other tribal factions who may seize the opportunity to invade your homeland. Arm your tribesmen and have them patrol… and don’t forget to keep a few messenger parrots ready!

Choose PVP mode to compete with more players on the same map! Observe the weak points of your opponents’ bases while pushing the limits of your own fortress design! You’ll definitely want to see a horde of fierce attackers trying to storm your doorstep only to fall into the trapdoors and be locked in the dark cells youve crafted just for them!

Your gameplay, Your experience

The game currently supports offline single player or online multiplayer of up to 50 players on official servers. You may also establish your own LAN host or private server while inviting others to join. On private, non-official servers, customize numerous parameters to tailor the gaming experience to your own preferences so that you and your friends may explore the rich world of Soulmask at your own pace.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.1.10

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : Soulmask_v0_1_10_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 11 GB

MD5SUM : 63129c9ea14bc8316ffe70d6bb3d4ae9

System Requirements of Soulmask v0.1.10 Early Access

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: 64bit -win10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 970 4GB / AMD RX 580 4GB DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: on board Additional Notes: SSD(preferred)

