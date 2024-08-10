Songs of Conquest v1.1.3 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and strategy game.

Songs of Conquest is a turn-based strategy game inspired by 90s classics. Lead powerful magicians called Wielders and venture to lands unknown. Wage battles against armies that dare oppose you, hunt for powerful artifacts and expand your territory. The world is ripe for the taking seize it!

Adventure Awaits

Explore a wide variety of maps with diverse enemies and valuable loot. Delve into contrasting biomes with unique factions, environments and battlefields.

Build an Empire

Manage resources, research new advancements and expand your kingdom. Plan your towns to match your playstyle Will you enlist every archer you can to rain death from their bows, or will the eternal legions of Aurelia march to war beneath your banners?

Wage War

Dive into a deep combat system using troop abilities and powerful magic. Combine troops to maximize available spells and damage potential. March into epic siege battles and determine which faction matches your playstyle and strategy. There are many ways to conquer!

Play Your Way

Handcrafted maps for the curious adventurer, or randomized maps for endless replayability. Conquest maps allow head-to-head battles, while Challenge maps offer strategic puzzles to hone your tactical thinking. Find a plethora of maps created by the Lavapotion team as well as our mod community.

Alone or Together

Venture into the world of Aerbor on your own, team up with a friend, or enlist AI allies and enemies – the choice is yours. The majority of maps are playable in single player, co-op, or multiplayer through local hotseat or online.

Four Factions

Four factions are locked in an epic conflict. Arleon, knights of old battling each other for dominance. Rana, ancient tribes fighting for survival in the swamp. Loth, necromancers raising the dead to create a glorious future. Barya, bold mercenaries and inventors dedicated to coin, gunpowder and independence.

Four Choral Campaigns

Listen to the bards as they celebrate your path to victory. Each campaign comes with a unique song that tells the tale of your rise and ruin. Unlock new verses as you complete missions, enjoying the full track at the end of the journey.

In-game Map Editor

The in-game map editor allows you to create your own adventures using the same tools the developers use to create campaign and skirmish maps. Script in-game events, control the soundtrack, write dialogue and share your creations with others!

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

There is combat and physical violence in the game.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.1.3

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Songs_of_Conquest_v1_1_3.zip

Game Download Size : 2.8 GB

MD5SUM : 6582244f9bc0145109ec5e0ef84d0ee2

System Requirements of Songs of Conquest v1.1.3

Before you start Songs of Conquest v1.1.3 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: i5 Dual Core or Ryzen 5

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Integrated graphics card

* DirectX: Version 10

* Storage: 4 GB available space

