SNAP SNAP Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation, adventure and indie game.

SNAP SNAP PC Game 2023 Overview

SNAP SNAP is a first-person psychological horror game with an oppressive atmosphere and intense gameplay.

My good friend David, who works as a pathologist, called me that night. He was very excited and scared. A human body had just been brought to the morgue but he said that it was an unusual corpse. He recommended that I come as soon as possible if I wanted to be the first to receive materials for an article that could become a real sensation.

After 20 minutes I was already in the morgue and what I saw shocked me.

Returning home with the materials, I became a hostage in my own house, with a terrible creature prowling the corridors. The only salvation is a bright flash on the camera, which scares away the creature. I need to deal with all the closed doors and solve these damn riddles… No way in hell I’m gonna die. I must get out at any cost.

Use your camera to escape the monster and solve some puzzles. Use the charge sparingly, as the battery may run out and while it is charging at the station… you are defenseless.

Some puzzles vary and are randomly generated, so each playthrough will be slightly different.

The game has four endings. Will you be able to open them all?

Beautiful graphics, oppressive atmosphere and high-quality sound will help you fully immerse yourself in the terrifying world of SNAP SNAP.

The game features machine translation into the following languages:

– French

– German

– Spanish

– Portuguese (Brazilian)

– Chinese (Simplified)

– Korean

– Polish

– Japanese

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : SNAP_SNAP.zip

Game Download Size : 4.3 GB

MD5SUM : b603d5bdebf8bba859d628d5c551a9f8

System Requirements of SNAP SNAP

Before you start SNAP SNAP Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core / AMD FX-8350 8 3.5GHz 8 Core

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 4GB

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: WINDOWS 10, 11 (64-bit)

* Processor: Intel i5-10600K 4.1 GHz 6 Core / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 4.4 GHz 6 Core

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 12GB (or or a similar one with 6 GB VRAM+)

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 5 GB available space

SNAP SNAP Free Download

Click on the below button to start SNAP SNAP. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





