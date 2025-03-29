Sledders RUNE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and sports game.

Sledders RUNE PC Game 2025 Overview

Shred your sled in open-world backcountries. Sledders is a realistic, physics-based snowmobile simulator. Manoeuvre the big open terrain, plow through tons of fresh snow, conquer the mountains, and reach the peak faster than your friends!

Sit back, relax, and enjoy as you rip around on one of the sleds speeding between trees and throwing it around at the ridges. The limits are only set by you so let loose and show us what you can accomplish!

The game offers a big map for you to explore and play around in. It contains steep hills, mountains, lots of trees, and open areas ready to be ridden by you (yeah, there’s a plenty of jumps, and also water…)! It will take ages for you to ride from one corner to another, that’s how big the map already is. And who knows what the future holds, our plans include bigger, better, and many more maps to come (we hear you ditch bangers, snow crossers, tricksters, trail riders, and all!).

The snow in Sledders feel as real as possible, so you better sharpen up your powder skills or you’ll just keep on digging deeper and deeper into the snow! Freeriding in backcountries means a lot of snow to plow and riding in it is way different than on other terrains. You must master the steering by shifting your weight around, making turns with your throttle, counter steering with your skis, and many other new skills. Once you master the skills needed in the backcountries, you’re unstoppable and no pow will make you stuck.

* Freeride snowmobile simulator with real-world physics in deep-snow backcountry

* Ride with and against your friends in epic freeriding experience

* Online multiplayer takes you ride around the world with a likeminded community of sledheads

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: 2.4 Ghz or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 10 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Internet required for multiplayer

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10+

* Processor: 3.0 Ghz or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 12 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Internet required for multiplayer

