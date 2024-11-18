The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure, casual and simulation game.

The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020 PC Game 2023 Overview

The Sims 4 is a game that allows players to create and control simulated characters (Sims) in a customizable virtual world. Players can design homes, build relationships, pursue careers, and explore a variety of life scenarios, making each gameplay session unique.

With the release of v1.110.311.1020, players can expect improvements in game performance, expanded content, and a smoother gaming experience.

Key Features of The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020

1. Advanced Sim Customization

The Sims 4’s “Create-a-Sim” tool allows you to design Sims with incredible detail. From facial features to clothing styles, every aspect of your Sim can be customized to match your vision.

2. Expanded Build Mode

Designing homes and landscapes is easier and more intuitive than ever. With an extensive library of objects, patterns, and tools, you can create anything from cozy cottages to modern mansions.

3. Dynamic Emotions and Interactions

Your Sims now exhibit a wide range of emotions based on their environment, relationships, and daily activities. These emotions influence how they interact with other Sims and the decisions they make.

4. New Content and Updates

Version v1.110.311.1020 includes:

New furniture and decor items.

Updated hairstyles and clothing options.

Bug fixes for smoother gameplay.

5. Active Career Paths

Explore various careers and guide your Sims to success. With active jobs, you can follow your Sims to work and directly influence their performance.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.110.311.1020

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : The_Sims_4_v1_110_311_1020.zip

Game Download Size : 67 GB

MD5SUM : e75a2dc18bf4a38076b1714112fa2314

System Requirements of The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020

Before you start The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64 Bit Required. Windows 10

* Processor: 3.3 GHz Intel Core i3-3220 (2 cores, 4 threads), AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz (4 cores) or better

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 26 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 64 Bit Windows 10

* Processor: Intel core i5 (4 cores), AMD Ryzen 5 or better

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: 1 GB of Video RAM, NVIDIA GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7750, or better

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 51 GB available space

The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020 Free Download

Click on the below button to start The Sims 4 v1.110.311.1020. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





