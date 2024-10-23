Sigh of the Abyss TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Step into the splendor of a Renaissance port city in Sigh of the Abyss, a dark fantasy visual novel with a customizable protagonist, a choice-heavy narrative and optional, inclusive romances.

As the Envoy, you are the product of a bloody ritualmortal in appearance, yet imbued with the monstrous powers of the Abyss.

The men and women that sacrificed their life for yours guide you with their whispers, showing you how squalor and excess coexist side to side, how most toil while a few feast.

Did the Abyss bestow upon you supernatural strength and agility? Do you have the power to manipulate the shadows and see what they see? Perhaps your dark gift is prying open the minds of others only to break them and have them do your bidding.

The four humors color the tone of your responses and your personality, from the carefree sanguine to the thoughtful phlegmatic, from the anxious melancholic to the fiery choleric.

Will you stay friends, turn into bitter rivals, or seek something more with your companions?

Alpheon seeks refuge in a dissolute life without responsibilities. Without a roof over her head, Sylas resorts to crime to survive. Malec has been entrusted with a blood-stained legacy. As mages, Marane and Ascanio are shackled by their power to a life of isolation.

Pick the romantic preferences of the protagonist to determine who will flirt with you and reciprocate your affection: see only the kind of romantic content you want.

Ever-expanding and always craving for more, the city of Carolise spills out of its walls. Lavish trading posts are established while beggars and vagrants watch, and the divide between nobles and peasants grows into a rift. Who will you save and who will you condemn?

* Customize the protagonist’s name, skills and romantic preferences

* Experience a branching narrative with hard choices and terrible consequences

* Romance toggle: see only the romance content you want to see

* Two female love interests, Sylas and Marane, and three male ones, Alpheon, Malec and Ascanio

* Selected scenes are fully voice-acted by a stellar cast of VOs

* A bespoke soundtrack with authentic historical character

* Multiple detailed, expansive endings

* Learn more about the rich setting of the game through codex entries

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content not appropriate for all ages, or may not be appropriate for viewing at work because of the following:

ON SCREEN: blood, ritual self-harm/suicide, implied nudity;

TEXT ONLY: violence, mind-control/loss of will, kidnapping, mass-poisoning, murder, euthanasia, prostitution, lynching, gore and mutilation, stalking, mass-murder, sexual innuendos, fade-to-black sexual content, coarse language, legal alcohol consumption, medical drug use. Additionally, the game covers the themes of loss and grief extensively.

System Requirements of Sigh of the Abyss TENOKE

Minimum:

* OS *: Microsoft Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32bit/64bit)

* Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or better

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: DirectX 9/OpenGL capable GPU

* Storage: 7 GB available space

