Shiftn Slay TENOKE Free Download

Shiftn Slay
Shiftn Slay is an amped-up turn-based tactical roguelike game.
Shiftn Slay TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview
Shiftn Slay is an amped-up turn-based tactical roguelike, where you fight your way through a cyberpunk hell step by step, trying to break a time loop engineered by corporate bastards. Every turn is a puzzle, every attacka deadly chain reaction. Mistakes are fatal.
Tactics or Death Always Stay a Step Ahead
Enemies dont wait around, and your resources are limited. You can’t just mash an “attack” buttonevery move counts. Will you take a tactical position or charge in headfirst? Save your ammo for later turns or risk it all to finish the enemy now?
Build Your Perfect Killer
Become a storm of lead, mowing down enemies from a distance. Or choose the path of the unstoppable brute, crushing foes in close combat. Maybe you’re a tech assassin, setting traps and enhancing yourself with stimulants? Build your killer to match your playstyle.
Arm Yourself to the Teeth
Love grenades, mines, and traps? Theyre yours. Want to stun enemies with paralyzing rounds? No problem. Prefer a deployable shield and auto-healing? Stay indestructible.
Combo or Die
Every kill grants you another turn. Chain together your abilities, weapons, and the environment to eliminate enemies before they can react. Get it right, and you’ll drop an entire squad in one brutal move.
The Battlefield is Never the Same
Level layouts shift, enemy positions change. Adapt or die.
Ready? Then shatter the loop, crush your enemies, and rip reality apart.
AI Generated Content Disclosure
The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:
AI was used for the game’s store page design and marketing materials.
Mature Content Description
The developers describe the content like this:
Blood
Violence
Strong Language
Technical Specifications of This Release.
- Game Version : Initial Release
- Interface Language: English
- Audio Language : English
- Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE
- Game File Name : Shiftn_Slay_TENOKE.zip
- Game Download Size : 3.3 GB
- MD5SUM : 5fd0d516761afb95ee0fd984ea320e59
System Requirements of Shiftn Slay TENOKE
Minimum:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 10 64-bit
* Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X
* DirectX: Version 12
Recommended:
* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
* OS: Windows 11 64-bit
* Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580
* DirectX: Version 12
