Shiftn Slay TENOKE Free Download

Shiftn Slay is an amped-up turn-based tactical roguelike, where you fight your way through a cyberpunk hell step by step, trying to break a time loop engineered by corporate bastards. Every turn is a puzzle, every attacka deadly chain reaction. Mistakes are fatal.

Tactics or Death Always Stay a Step Ahead

Enemies dont wait around, and your resources are limited. You can’t just mash an “attack” buttonevery move counts. Will you take a tactical position or charge in headfirst? Save your ammo for later turns or risk it all to finish the enemy now?

Build Your Perfect Killer

Become a storm of lead, mowing down enemies from a distance. Or choose the path of the unstoppable brute, crushing foes in close combat. Maybe you’re a tech assassin, setting traps and enhancing yourself with stimulants? Build your killer to match your playstyle.

Arm Yourself to the Teeth

Love grenades, mines, and traps? Theyre yours. Want to stun enemies with paralyzing rounds? No problem. Prefer a deployable shield and auto-healing? Stay indestructible.

Combo or Die

Every kill grants you another turn. Chain together your abilities, weapons, and the environment to eliminate enemies before they can react. Get it right, and you’ll drop an entire squad in one brutal move.

The Battlefield is Never the Same

Level layouts shift, enemy positions change. Adapt or die.

Ready? Then shatter the loop, crush your enemies, and rip reality apart.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI was used for the game’s store page design and marketing materials.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

Blood

Violence

Strong Language

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Shiftn_Slay_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 3.3 GB

MD5SUM : 5fd0d516761afb95ee0fd984ea320e59

System Requirements of Shiftn Slay TENOKE

Before you start Shiftn Slay TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

* DirectX: Version 12

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

* DirectX: Version 12

