SCP Fragmented Minds v0.12 Early Access Free Download

Incoming Message (SCPF-FLASH):

Timestamp: NEE+364 Days (Martian calendar)

If you’re reading this, it means the automated systems have finally brought you out of cryostasis. I don’t know how much time you have, so I’ll get straight to the point.

You’re at Mars Site-113, one of our largest anomalous research and containment facilities. Or at least, it used to be. We lost contact with Earth after the Near-Extinction Event (NEE). Whatever happened, it wasn’t good. The SCPs we transferred here for safekeeping have broken containment, and the situation is… dire.

We estimate there are only a few hundred personnel left, down from the tens of thousands who were stationed here. Communications are barely holding up, and you’re the only one we’ve been able to reach.

This isn’t a rescue mission. This is the last line of defense. You are humanity’s last hope.

Secure. Contain. Protect.

This message will not repeat.

Dr.

SCP Foundation

Immerse yourself in the largest Foundation facility in existence. Hack, weld, and parkour your way through a crumbling complex, stretching across distinct zones each with varying levels of danger, , potential resources, and even

Make choices, learn the consequences, and use your tools to access new and unique paths throughout the facility. However, in a world marred by deception and lies be very careful who you trust and why you never know how large the consequences may be.

Content Warning Section

SCP: Fragmented Minds is a first-person action-survival horror game where players encounter terrifying anomalies known as SCPs. The game features intense violence, graphic depictions of gore, and disturbing events affecting both survivors within the facility and the player characters team. Players will use a variety of weapons and unique tools to combat hostile creatures, face stressful situations that demand tough decisions with grim consequences, and confront the unsettling realities managed by the SCP Foundation.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v0.12

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: Early Access

Game File Name : SCP_Fragmented_Minds_v0_12_Early_Access.zip

Game Download Size : 15 GB

MD5SUM : 48ba67b9cde6badf982b7f1637c12fca

System Requirements of SCP Fragmented Minds v0.12 Early Access

Before you start SCP Fragmented Minds v0.12 Early Access Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10400F Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6gb DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 15 GB available space

