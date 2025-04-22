Scarred TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and indie game.

Evade a ghostly presence lurking around dark corners and through shadowy doorways as you solve frightening puzzles in order to escape.

Explore a dream-like world with incomprehensible landscapes as you fight to determine who your enemies are and how to escape the hold they have over you.

Be prepared to face nightmares, evade terrors, unearth tragedies, and if you cansave yourself from it all before you are consumed.

AI Generated Content Disclosure

The developers describe how their game uses AI Generated Content like this:

AI is used for the characters’ portrait photos.

Mature Content Description

The developers describe the content like this:

This Game may contain content not appropriate for all ages. Some Violence or Gore, General Mature Content

System Requirements of Scarred TENOKE

Before you start Scarred TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel ARC A580, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 35 GB available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: Intel ARC A580, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 35 MB available space

