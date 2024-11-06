RDR 1 Red Dead Redemption Free Download For PC

This product brings the digital versions of Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare to PC, offering the full single-player experiences of both games along with bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. Please note, multiplayer content is not included in this release of Red Dead Redemption.

In Red Dead Redemption, follow former outlaw John Marston as he hunts down the last members of the infamous Van der Linde Gang. This PC debut brings the acclaimed story that leads into Red Dead Redemption 2 to a whole new audience.

Now, both Red Dead Redemption and its thrilling zombie-themed companion, Undead Nightmare, are available on PC in one impressive package with stunning detail. Enjoy enhanced features like HDR lighting, native 4K resolution up to 144Hz (on compatible systems), ultrawide (21:9) and super ultrawide (32:9) monitor support, customizable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more for an upgraded experience.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4670 / AMD FX-9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R7 360

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X Compatible

