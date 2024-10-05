Peaks of Yore v1.7.0f TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Peaks of Yore is a first-person physics-based “climb-em-up” adventure set in 1887.

Steel your nerves and perfect your climbing skills as you ascend the rock wall, traverse difficult routes, and encounter many challenges and obstacles.

As you venture out, you will meet like-minded mountaineers and discover the serene and picturesque nature of The Great Gales.

The esteemed Official Ascension Society will be monitoring your progress and determine your potential for participation in further categories of mountaineering.

A Peak-bagging Adventure

Embark on an adventure to summit every boulder, peak, and mountain in The Great Gales.

Ascending the mountains will be treacherous. You will make many attempts, and you will fall many times. Small mistakes lead to greater falls.

Mountains are not fair or unfair, they are just dangerous.

* Each peak presents a new challenge as well as new routes to discover.

* Master every hold by trial and error. Not every hold is the same.

* Unlock climbing gear to help you summit the most treacherous peaks.

* Meet a charming cast of like-minded mountaineers.

* Find comfort in your cabin as your base of operations and fill it with trinkets found on your journey.

* Enjoy the fresh mountain air and quietudes of the mountains, rendered in a picturesque style harking back to the 19th century, or in a dash of color using the Colorful Mode.

* Develop your skills as a budding mountaineer to be the first to conquer the unconquerable mountains.

* Hours of palm-sweat inducing content.

System Requirements

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i5-5000 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 Series or AMD Radeon RX 460

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-bit

* Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: Windows Compatible Audio Device

