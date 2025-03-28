Party Club TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, casual and simulation game.

Party Club TENOKE PC Game 2025 Overview

PLAY WITH FRIENDS!

Play solo or with up to 4 friends in couch mode or online co-op mode, and turn your venue into the hottest spot in the region.

SEAT AND SERVE

Greet customers at the door, choose their seats, and manage their satisfaction. If someones too much to handle, you can always give them the bootliterally!

BE AWARE OF CUSTOMER TYPES

Your customers are animals with unique personalities and seating preferences. Be carefulseating a panda next to a tiger might not end well!

You better watch out for special customers, while some may involuntarily release gas and knock you out, others may try to knock you out with old methods.

ORGANIZE YOUR VENUE

Set up tables, juice machines, and even toilets wherever you like! Make purchases at the end of each day and strategize your layout to handle the flow of customers and challenges.

PROVE YOURSELF TO MASTER MIXOLOGISTS

Experience the challenges of different regions and prove yourself to the master mixologists of those lands.

BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY DON’T FORGET TO HAVE FUN!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Party_Club_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 4.7 GB

MD5SUM : e412132a8b3c6e3825147fc68ed5a9d0

System Requirements of Party Club TENOKE

Before you start Party Club TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7

* Processor: Intel Core i3 or equivalent

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240 / Intel HD Graphics 4400 or above

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Gamepads Recommended

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 460 / Intel Iris Xe Graphics or above

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 6 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Gamepads Recommended

Party Club TENOKE Free Download

Click on the below button to start Party Club TENOKE. It is full and complete game. Just download and start playing it. We have provided direct link full setup of the game.





