Nova Drift GoldBerg Free Download

SURVIVE – EVOLVE – DOMINATE –

Nova Drift is a ‘rogue-lite’ space shooter that melds a classic arcade experience with modern action-RPG elements, emphasizing build-crafting and deep customization. Your ship rapidly evolves as you defeat enemies, allowing you to take a build from inception to execution in a single, captivating game session.

Build to play how you want, creating a unique build every game. Runs are quick, allowing for rapid experimentation and iteration.

DEFINE YOUR BUILD, combining dozens of choices of Weapon, Shield, and Body GEAR, including:

* Weapon – Thermal Lance: Channel a focused lance of heat that makes targets vulnerable to further damage.

* Weapon – Swords: Wield a pair of monomolecular double-edged swords that parry projectiles.

* Shield – Warp: Teleport when your shield breaks, creating an entry and exit blast.

* Shield – Halo: Burn targets within your shields radius.

* Body – Carrier: Command a legion of Swarm Constructs.

* Body – Leviathan: Become an ever-growing serpent that shreds with its body.

* Body – Firefly: Sear targets with massive thrusters.

Unlock an arsenal of over 200 MODULAR UPGRADES:

Transform your build, choosing from dozens of SUPER MODS:

* Charged Mines: Your mines charge, unleashing your weapon on detonation.

* Dying Star: Take constant damage, but burn nearby targets based on proximity and how damaged you are.

* Barrage: Transform any weapon into a bullet hose.

* Singular Strike: Fuse all of your projectiles into one giant projectile.

* Ataraxia: Gain powerful passive buffs for each unspent upgrade point.

* Antimatter Rounds: Your weapon can punch through hostile projectiles.

* Void Slice: Teleport, slicing through anything in your path.

* Warp Strike: Your projectiles can screen-wrap.

* Sanctuary: Convert your shield into a massive roving bubble and gain power while within it.

Enjoy varied GAME MODES:

* Endless: Find out just how far you can push your build after victory.

* Draft: Jump deep into enemy territory with a pre-constructed build.

* Wild Metamorphosis: Enjoy a challenging “rogue-like” experience that offers powerful, transformative mods.

Unlock MODULAR CHALLENGE MODES as your skills grow. Greater risk means greater rewards!

EXAMPLE BUILD – Celestial Striker:

This unconventional build defeats enemies by slamming right through them, detonating its shields, and burning anything nearby.

* Hullbreaker is the cornerstone of our build, fast, resilient, and able to deal massive crash damage based on its velocity.

* Amp Shield increases our velocity and damage, which results in massive crash damage.

* Volatile Shields ensures that when our Amp Shield breaks on impact, nearby enemies receive a devastating explosion.

* Flash Shielding lets us get our shield back quickly.

* Celestial Lance converts our speed into a burning aura, letting us crowd control as we soar.

* Celestial Surge lets us convert our aura into a massive burning projectile on demand, igniting anything in its path.

Nova Drift is a decade-long labor of love developed by Jeffrey Nielson (Chimeric) in collaboration with its community, featuring music and audio by Miles Tilmann (Pixeljam).

