No Return TENOKE Free Download

No Return is a first-person psychological horror game set in modern-day China with a particular focus on a specific family tragedy. It follows the protagonist as he returns from work to his family home, only to find it transformed into a never-ending loop of hallways that results in a nightmare. The story unfolds as he attempts to navigate this unsettling maze, in a desperate attempt to uncover the mystery and reclaim his shattered memories.

Gameplay Features

Our protagonist embarks on a mind-shattering journey that fuses fantasy with reality as he scavenges for clues to understand what has happened.

Gameplay highlights include the following:

Dreamcore psycho-horror experience

A highly immersive experience presented through high-quality environments and sound effects that make it seem like youre in a dream you cannot wake up from.

Chinese folklore-based puzzle elements

The gameplay introduces elements of Chinese folklore which connect the living and the dead. This also offers clues that can be used to solve puzzles and unlock precious memories from the past.

Never-ending nightmare hallway (endless deja vu)

Inspiration is taken from horror classics such as Silent Hill in order to reinforce how the protagonist cannot escape or return home. We find ourselves trapped in an unending corridor of horror, familiar yet unsettling, which transforms with new elements each time you pass through.

Uncovering the illusive truth

No Return tells a story of a broken home. As memory fragments are collected, it becomes clear that not all memories are welcoming. Just like repeatedly tearing a band-aid from an open wound, you cannot avert your eyes from this cruel and painful experience.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : No_Return_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 22 GB

MD5SUM : b56af4c486f5ea71655c0a09a06688de

System Requirements of No Return TENOKE

Before you start No Return TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: Windows 7 or higher

* Processor: Intel i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10

* Processor: Intel i7-9700 or AMD 3700x

* Memory: 16 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon 5600 XT

* DirectX: Version 12

* Storage: 30 GB available space

