Ninja Five-O entrenches you into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective, and players become the Ninja Five-O. Utilize a wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique Ninjutsu moves to protect the city of Zipangu and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses. The key features of the game will be:

>Ninjutsu, varity of attack modes

>Time Trial mode, already cleared stage can be replayed in this timed mode. Each state will have a time target, where the objective is to try to clear the stage before the alloted time is up.

>Save game (progression) at any time

>Rewind feature

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Game File Name : Ninja_Five_O.zip

Game Download Size : 1.8 GB

System Requirements of Ninja Five O

Before you start Ninja Five O Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

* Processor: Intel(R) Core 2 Duo E7500

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 or equivalent

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS: 10 (64-bit OS required)

* Processor: AMD Phenom(TM) II X6 1035T @3100

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series / NVIDIA GTX 950 or higher

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 4 GB available space

