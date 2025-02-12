Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 v1.13 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action game.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all new characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more!

Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign!

Featuring:

New Single-Player Campaign: Put your skills to the test as you fight to stop Danny Phantom archvillain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the Nickelodeon universe!

All-New Gameplay: New and revamped visuals meets new audio, animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts and move sets for all levels of play!

Cinematic Supers: Power up your fighters with incredible new animated supers to deal devastating blows to your opponents!

New & Improved Brawlers: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2s roster is better than ever, with even more variety in how each unique character plays. Battle with brand new Nickelodeon fighters as well as returning fan favorites!

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : v1.13

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group:

Game File Name : Nickelodeon_All_Star_Brawl_2_v1_13.zip

Game Download Size : 14 GB

MD5SUM : c3464c5733f2b7c9c385b0e46ee5b334

System Requirements of Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 v1.13

Before you start Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 v1.13 Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

* OS *: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

* Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB

* DirectX: Version 11

* Network: Broadband Internet connection

* Storage: 15 GB available space

* Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

