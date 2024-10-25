Nick Jr Party Adventure TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Have fun with Dora, Blue from Blue’s Clues & You, Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and more friends to create one amazing celebration!

The fun is about to start, but first you need to help look for party items! Join your friends in exploring colorful worlds from the shows you love and guide them to the goal. Jump with Dora, boost your way up ramps with Blaze, sail with Santiago, and teleport to new discoveries, by tapping interactive blocks that help you solve each puzzle in your path.

Create your character and unlock stylish new clothes and accessories.

Bounce on springs, boost up ramps, and teleport to new discoveries.

This adventure is all about learning through play, either in single player or two-player co-operative mode.

With 25 familiar characters from six popular shows, Nick Jr. Party Adventure is bound to feature one of your TV favorites. So come and be part of the Nick Jr. universe and bring the party to life!

JOIN YOUR FRIENDS Including Dora, Blue from Blue’s Clues & You, PAW Patrol pups, and more.

EXPLORE THE NICK JR UNIVERSE Adventure in six colorful, safe, and familiar worlds.

BECOME A NICK JR. STAR Create your character and unlock stylish new clothes and accessories.

LEARN THROUGH PLAY Bounce on springs, boost up ramps, and teleport to new discoveries.

TWO PLAYER FUN Play in single player or local co-operative mode.

Technical Specifications of This Release.

Game Version : Initial Release

Interface Language: English

Audio Language : English

Uploader / Re packer Group: TENOKE

Game File Name : Nick_Jr_Party_Adventure_TENOKE.zip

Game Download Size : 1.5 GB

MD5SUM : d054ed8c174f9142196a6a9a2d3c802c

System Requirements of Nick Jr Party Adventure TENOKE

Before you start Nick Jr Party Adventure TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2500X / Intel Core i5-8400

* Memory: 2 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 280 / Nvidia GTX 960

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 2 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

* Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel Core i5 8600k

* Memory: 4 GB RAM

* Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 390x / Nvidia GTX 980

* DirectX: Version 11

* Storage: 5 GB available space

* Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

